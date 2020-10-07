Fighting corona

A mini smart lockdown has been imposed in several areas of Karachi following a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. That the number of cases is increasing isn’t surprising at all since we did nothing to contain the spread of the virus. Ever since the government eased lockdown restrictions, we assumed that the virus has gone away. No one wore mask in public places. The few places that were strict about SOPs also showed carelessness. From hospitals to markets, no place followed SOPs. Now that the cases are rising, we should be a lot more careful. The only way we can fight the virus is by wearing SOPs and taking care of our hand hygiene.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi