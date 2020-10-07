This refers to the news item ‘Trade deficit widens to $5.8 billion in July-Sept’ (Oct 6). The trade figures for the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 do not show a good sign. One of the reasons for the higher deficit is the increase in the import bill after the purchase of wheat, sugar and raw materials. If the trend continues, the country may return to the situation it experienced in the financial year 2017-18 when the country recorded the highest import bill and the highest trade deficit and current account deficit.

With the opening up of the economy after the pandemic, the government must reduce the import of luxurious items that can derail the economy. Pakistan’s agricultural sector has been badly affected and the import bill on food items and cotton is likely to increase. It is advisable for the government to not spend scarce dollars on the import of nonessential consumer goods.

Shoaib A Majeed

Karachi