Serve the people

To hold APC or create an alliance against a sitting government is not new. It has been the practice of opposition parties in our country for a long time. It is an effective way to destabilise the sitting government. Such tactics make the government focus all its energy on preserving its rule than working for the people. This is where it all gets off the rails. While the opposition keeps finding new ways to corner the government, the latter should focus on serving the people.

In the current situation, the PTI-led government should try to control inflation, create jobs, improve the security situation, and be open-minded towards criticism. It should ensure relief to farmers and industrialists to kick start the economy. These actions would give it more stability than its attempts to marginalise the opposition by all means. All politicians need to forget old grudges and work together to protect the country from internal and external threats.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad