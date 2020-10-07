After the registration of sedition cases against the PML-N leader and deposed PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and other top leaders including Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, the country’s political temperature is ostensibly on the rise as the PTI-led government is bent upon vindictive acts against the opposition. Neither opposition members are listened to inside parliament nor does the government pay any attention to the problems highlighted by these people. This is the reason that the opposition parties have decided to take the route of protest against what they call ‘the selected government’. The on-going political environment of labelling patriotic political leaders as traitors in the country is disastrous for its future unity and stability. The seed of hatred being sown in the country by certain quarters may split the nation on ethnic and religious grounds. The certificates of traitors and patriots that have been distributed in the country since the Ayub era gave nothing to the nation. What did Ayub Khan gain from declaring Fatima Jinnah a traitor except to defame himself and the country at the international level? This practice is continued till the present day when finally Nawaz Sharif was honoured with the same title. He neither met Indian PM Narendra Modi nor criticised any institution. All he said was that the interference of state institutions in the elections should stop.

The government needs to withdraw all the cases of sedition against the elected members and engage the opposition parties for dialogue to deescalate the current bitter scenario. Let the accountability process be moved on but on merit. Its target should not be only the opposition but all those who are allegedly involved in corruption and other scandals and sitting in the cabinet and parliament. Any negligence or laxity on the part of the government to disengage the political opponents may cause further polarisation and push the country to instability and chaos in the days to come.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai