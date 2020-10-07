Understanding power

If Maulana Fazlur Rahman leads PDM protests, his highly motivated followers who mostly belong to lower-middle-class will come out on the streets on the call of their leader. Both the PML-N and the PPP lack this, which is evident from the past anti-government movements. After the overthrow of the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto-led government and ZAB’s subsequent imprisonment, there were sparse protests. Also, in the 1980s, the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) was mostly confined to Sindh. In the 1990s, there were almost no protests against the overthrow of the Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto governments. The PPP and PML-N only pay lip service to the people. They survive on the support of feudal lords and big businesses. There is no democracy in these parities and the party elections are a complete farce. Party workers and leaders from the lower-middle- and the middle-class have no say in the decision making process. Turncoats and feudal lords who leave other parties during difficult times or who leave other parties to join the bandwagon when they see the clear prospect of coming to power are welcomed in these parties.

As a result, sincere and committed leaders and workers are pushed into the background throughout the party’s tenure in power and the new entrants enjoy ministries, advisories and occupy seats in the assemblies. Such policies of the political parties highly demoralise their workers who are only needed when the party is out of power and face the wrath of the rivals in power. Also, a majority of the people in the PML-N and PPP have no ideological or organisational training. They know nothing about the party’s manifesto. The pre-80s culture of study circles and training of party workers has been completely abandoned. These parties should respect and give some share of power to their workers. This will strengthen these parties beyond the imagination of the leadership and stabilise our fledgling democracy.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi