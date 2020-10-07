Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

LONDON: Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might have to withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns.

Head coach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad featuring 12 uncapped players on Monday, for a three-day camp.

Jones was already unable to select players from half of the Premiership, with the top four embroiled in the play-offs and Sale and Worcester facing a rearranged match on Wednesday after the Sharks’ 19 positive Covid cases.

But by Tuesday morning, the England boss was forced to concede that three further players could have to withdraw from the makeshift national squad. Refusing to name the players in question, Jones admitted England will continue to monitor the situation.

Asked how much the Sale situation could disrupt England, Jones said: “Well I really don’t know what’s happened, all I try to do is select the players that are available, so that’s all I’ve been worried about.

Sale have been forced to deny claims that the string of positive coronavirus cases at the club stemmed from players flouting social distancing rules. The Sharks’ final regular-season clash with Worcester had to be postponed at the weekend, and is slated to be played on Wednesday night.