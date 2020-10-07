Kashmir is bleeding

Pakistan has repeatedly warned the international community that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India, its state-terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and warmongering threats against Pakistan.

Politicians in Pakistan keep hoping that United Nations resolutions on Kashmir about referendum will be honoured by India. Pakistan needs to think afresh and develop a new strategy about the speedy resolution of the problem before it is too late.

It needs to make it clear whether Kashmir is a territorial dispute or a religious one, or both. So, if the demography is changed and population ratio is altered by importing non-Kashmiris into the territory, Pakistan still has a legitimate claim of its contiguous territory.

India claims of being a democratic country, but the evidence is quite different and that evidence can be seen in the world’s largest open prison on this planet. What democracy in the world would deploy 800,000 fully armed soldiers to subdue, intimidate, arrest and torture its own people in their homes?

Would England, for instance, send a large occupying army to subdue the Scots or the Welsh if there is an independence movement and deprive them of food, medicines and cut off communication network? Simply, not.

Time and time again it has been proven beyond doubt that Indian “democracy” is a fraud. India has been misleading the world by saying that territorial conflict with Pakistan is an internal matter. If so, why are the outside observers and media personnel not allowed in Kashmir to investigate the real situation?

Pakistan’s moral support at diplomatic, political and humanitarian levels is not enough to resolve this menacing dispute. Something more tangible rather than verbal is required now.

The ongoing daily killings in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are reminiscent of the killing fields of Cambodia and Vietnam in the 70s and of chillingly similar Srebrenica massacre between 1992 and 1995.

But at the moment, the international community is focused on only coronavirus pandemic and has enough on its plate, while Arab countries’ response has been lukewarm for their co-religionists in the occupied valley. However, Turkey, Malaysia and a few African countries have condemned the Indian brutalisation of Kashmiris.

Ideologies of hate and racism have no place in the 21st century. Every developed country in the world today is multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural, but the Indian politicians tend to go against the norm. Kashmiri leaders who have been imprisoned indefinitely should be released and a dialogue for a peaceful solution should start. Both Pakistan and India cannot afford a war, let alone nuclear warfare.

The writer is a London-based journalist

