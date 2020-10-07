Covid fears

There are growing fears in the country that a new wave of the Covid-19 virus may hit major urban centres and the other places after cases doubled over the past two weeks following the reopening of schools. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also warned of a second wave and said that while Pakistan has so far been spared the worst ravages of a virus that has devastated the world, this could change in the coming weeks. He has said masks must be worn at schools, offices and public places, and SOPs followed.

In the territory of Azad Kashmir, a lockdown has been re-imposed after cases grew sharply. The number of cases across the country has begun to climb upwards, including deaths. While the fatality rate in Pakistan has not been as high as that experienced in Europe, there is still apprehension that worse may lie ahead. It is therefore essential that guidelines be followed, and that the government step up its messaging on the issue. In the beginning of the crisis, the messaging had been rather mixed, what with most government representatives not seen wearing masks. It has now been established by experts around the world, at least for the present moment, that masks are an essential means to preventing the virus from spreading and from saving oneself from acquiring it. The lack of masks is thought to be a key factor in the growth of the virus.

Some optimistic studies say that Pakistan may already be near acquiring herd immunity, and that for this reason, a second wave is unlikely. However, it would be unwise to take any risks. We do not know precisely what the exposure rate to Covid-19 has been, and how many people may have developed antibodies through acquiring the virus itself. In many cases, people especially children and young adults have remained asymptomatic. There is however, no room for complacency, and the government must deliver a strong, clear message on this. Already ‘micro’ lockdowns have come in small selected parts of Karachi and may expand to other parts of the country as winter draws near and the flu season comes in with it. It is essential that Pakistan fight off this pandemic to avoid the loss of any more lives.