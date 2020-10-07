Anglican Church ‘failed to protect children’ from predators

LONDON: The Church of England spent decades failing to protect some children and young people from sexual predators, preferring instead to protect its own reputation, a damning report has found.

The Church was accused of being “in direct conflict” with its moral purpose of providing “care and love for the innocent and the vulnerable” by failing to take abuse allegations seriously, neglecting the “physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing” of the young, and creating a culture where abusers were able to “hide”.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse’s (IICSA) report into the Anglican Church also found examples of clergymen being ordained despite a history of child sexual offences.

Inquiry chairwoman Professor Alexis Jay said: “Over many decades, the Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual abusers, instead facilitating a culture where perpetrators could hide and victims faced barriers to disclosure that many could not overcome.”

The inquiry heard that, from the 1940s to 2018, 390 people who were either members of the clergy or in positions of trust associated with the Church had been convicted of sexual offences against children.

The report found that in many of those cases, the Church of England failed to take the abuse seriously, and alleged perpetrators were “given more support than victims, who often faced barriers to reporting (abuse) they simply couldn’t overcome”. It said the Church of England also “struggled to develop a model for effective safeguarding within its organisational structure”. The report acknowledged that the Church had made “considerable improvements to practices and procedures” in recent years, but identified that it needed to make further changes to existing measures.

It also included introducing a Church-wide policy on the funding and provision of support to victims and survivors of child sexual abuse concerning clergy. The report also identified how the Church in Wales had its own issues, with safeguarding officers “spread too thinly”.

In addition, it had not had its own safeguarding measures independently audited, and there had been very little support for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse, such as counselling and therapy.

In an open letter ahead of the report publication, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York apologised to survivors of abuse, saying they were “truly sorry for the shameful way the Church has acted” against those who have suffered.