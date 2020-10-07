Trump flies back to White House over cheering fans

BETHESDA: After days of hush around the military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19, President Donald Trump emerged to the clatter of helicopter rotor blades and the cries of supporters chanting, “Trump, Trump, Trump”.

Some had waited all day to see him and were hoping for another drive-by in his armoured limo, as he had done the day before. Nevertheless, they were happy when he boarded Marine One and flew off over the crowd gathered in front of Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, just outside Washington, DC.

Wearing their red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps, the fans of the real estate tycoon and reality TV star waited all day at the main entrance to the hospital, waving flags and singing the songs usually blared out at Trump rallies—“Proud to Be an American,” “Born in the USA,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Beat It” and “Rocketman”. The crowd was later moved on by police, regrouping on the other side of the wide road running past the hospital grounds, close to the group of journalists whom some of the Trump fans had spent the day hurling insults at.