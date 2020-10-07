close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

5.1 magnitude quake jolts held Kashmir

October 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday. No casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere. An official of the MET department said: “An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.13 am on Monday. The coordinates of the quake are latitude 34.36 degrees north and longitude 79.46 degrees east. The epicentre was in Ladakh region and its depth was 10km inside the earth”.

Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in the territory during the last one month with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region.

