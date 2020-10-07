Lockdowns may return if Covid cases rise in winter: Yasmin

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Lockdowns may be reimposed in Punjab if coronavirus infections surge in winter, provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned, days after Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) announced territory-wide curbs amid a spike in cases.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, Rashid said smart lockdowns and contact tracing were reliable methods to control outbreaks, while calling for following health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in the cooler months. On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Pakistanis to wear face masks to prevent a second wave in the winter.

Her remarks came as active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 8,588 after 467 more people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday. Some 793 patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 86 of which are on ventilator.

Six patients died in the same period, three of which were from Punjab, two from Sindh and one from Islamabad, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily update.

The Punjab health minister called for a fresh media campaign to remind people that following government guidelines is in their own interests, adding those violating SOPs should be subjected to “strict punitive action to set an example for others”. She urged the people of Punjab to follow SOPs and keep “themselves, their friends and families safe”.

She said deputy commissioners were ordered to keep a vigilant eye on schools, restaurants, marriage halls and public parks to ensure observance of SOPs by the public. The deputy commissioners were also directed to submit to the commissioner office their respective reports on a daily basis, she added.

A day earlier, planning minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, warned that eateries and marriage halls were becoming hubs for the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Rashid said Punjab was enhancing its coronavirus testing capacity to 10,000 per day, as new labs in various districts were made functional.

Over a 24-hour period, some 28,280 tests were conducted across the country — 11,009 in Punjab, 7,993 in Sindh, 3,771 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,000 in Islamabad, 911 in Balochistan, 385 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 211 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). A total of 3,702,607 tests have been conducted so far.