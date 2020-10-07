India ‘not serious’ to implement ICJ’s ruling on Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that India’s reply regarding the appointment of a counsel for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had indicated that it was “not serious” in implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s decision.

Attorney-General Khalid Jawed told the court that it seemed that India was only engaged in just giving “false statements to politicise the matter”. The IHC sought assistance from the Attorney-General and amicus curiae in the case, keeping in view past identical decisions of the ICJ.

The larger bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted the hearing on a petition moved by the Ministry of Law and Justice, seeking the appointment of a lawyer for the Indian spy to implement the decision of the ICJ. The Attorney-General, Hamid Khan and others, appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the Attorney-General told the court that the government had conveyed the court orders to India on September 4, giving it another opportunity to appoint a counsel for Jadhav to contest his review petition but it responded to Pakistan with objections on September 7.

He said the neighbouring country was not concerned about the future of its navy officer, adding the Indian government could approach the court to get relevant documents if it was serious in implementation of ICJ’s orders.

The Indian reply, the AGP said, had shown that it did not want to be part of court proceedings in Pakistan about its spy and engage in only giving controversial statements. The government had also informed Jadhav regarding the promulgation of an ordinance under the Vienna Convention to appoint a lawyer for him, but he refused to contest the case, Jawed further told the court, and said India or Kulbhushan were not in a position to face the trial.

He said India had been using these tactics as it just wanted to give the false impression to the world states that Pakistan was not willing to implement the ICJ’s decision. The Pakistan had introduced the ordinance to implement the ICJ’s ruling in letter and spirit and its period had been extended for a further 120 days.

The government had approached the IHC court to appoint a legal representative for the Indian spy after he refused to contest his appeal, he said, adding that the IHC could appoint a lawyer for him as it was necessary to honour the decision of ICJ.

Jawed said Pakistan wanted to give an opportunity to Jadhav for a fair trial but India had been violating ICJ’s orders by refusing. He requested the court to appoint a legal representative to contest the sentence on behalf of Indian spy.

The chief justice observed that the government had given enough opportunities to India in this regard but it was not ready to take advantage of Pakistan’s offers in this case. He remarked that what would be its importance in light of ICJ decision if this court appointed a lawyer, adding that every step should be in accordance with the international court.

The bench asked the AGP to satisfy the court how the appeal could be heard when India and its arrested spy were not ready to contest it.

To this, Jawed said the matter was not related to the review of the death sentence, rather it concerns the appointment of a lawyer. Jadhav’s fate would be decided in his review petition, he added.

Justice Minallah said the basic purpose was to implement the ICJ’s decision in its true meaning and directed the AGP to assist the court in light of identical decisions of the ICJ in the past. The Attorney-General said India had to approach “only this court” to get relevant documents but it did not.

To this, Justice Aamer Farooq said India could directly approach the court. The chief justice remarked that even the India navy officer could also approach this court for legal relief.

The justice said the court would ensure the protection of Jadhav’s basic rights, but he had to approach it to avail the legal option. The Attorney-General requested the court to grant around three weeks’ time so they could view the previous decisions of ICJ and submit a report. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing on the matter till November 9.