Clerks body to hold polls on 21st

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Clerks Association has announced to hold its election on October 21.

A press release alleged that an employee of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar was harassing the board employees, who were members of the association. It asked the chief minister and the education minister to take action against the official in question. The press release alleged that the official in question was appointed in violation of relevant rules and regulations.

It demanded the government to order an inquiry against the official and transfer him to another educational board until the probe was carried out against him. The press release said that taking part in the election was the constitutional right of all the board employees and they must not be prevented from exercising this right.