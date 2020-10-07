Hostels closed after students test positive for COVID-19

SWABI: The administration of Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi on Tuesday closed down its hostels after five students of the institution tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Gajju Khan Medical College has become the first educational institution in the district, which closed down the hostels due to positive cases of the coronavirus. The three universities in the district, numerous colleges and schools are still open. A circular issued duly signed by principal of the college and Chief Executive of Bacha Khan Hospital Complex notified that all courses have been completed and in the present prevailing scenario it will be appropriate to send students on preparation leave and close the hostels as precautionary measures. However, sources said that the teaching faculty and allied staff would perform duty. As the external examinations for first and second profession are going to be conducted in November and third and fourth professional examinations have been scheduled for December.