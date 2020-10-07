Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A man was shot dead by his rivals in Dawood Khel police limits.
Police said on Tuesday that Sher Khan of Majeed Nagar was traveling on a motorcycle when unidentified persons opened fire at him. Consequently, he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to the family after completing necessary legal-medico formalities. Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.