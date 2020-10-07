close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

Man shot dead

Peshawar

A
APP
October 7, 2020

SARGODHA: A man was shot dead by his rivals in Dawood Khel police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Sher Khan of Majeed Nagar was traveling on a motorcycle when unidentified persons opened fire at him. Consequently, he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to the family after completing necessary legal-medico formalities. Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

