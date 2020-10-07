Mobile phone tower blown up in Timergara

TIMERGARA: A tower of a cellular mobile network was blown up at Namaz Kot in Maidan in Lower Dir, police and local sources said on Tuesday. They said the unidentified miscreants blew up the tower by causing an explosion that was heard far and wide early in the day. The blast caused fear and panic among the people. The law and order is deteriorating in Maidan, which was the stronghold of militants in 2009. Some three weeks ago miscreants attacked the house of a former district councillor Abdullah Shah in Markhanai Maidan. After a week the vehicle of a former Aman Lashkar chief Khan Badshah was hit by a roadside bomb. However, he and two others travelling with him survived the attack. Later the bomb disposal unit defused explosives on Bishgram Road in Maidan. Last week a government schoolteacher Saeedullah was shot dead at Galgut. He was driving the car of one Attaullah Advocate, who was apparently target of the attack. The residents asked the law-enforcement agencies to take notice of deteriorating law and order in Maidan.