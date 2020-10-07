Action taken to stop illegal construction

ABBOTTABAD: Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsud has taken stern action against illegal construction of hotels and encroachments on Mansehra-Babusar Road along River Kunhar. He took action to stop the construction work and arrested 20 violators and handed them over to the police.

“Nobody shall be allowed to carry on illegal activities detrimental to nature, wildlife and eco-system. I have directed the Kaghan Development Authority to take legal action against the National Highways Authority (NHA) rest-house at Naran constructed in riverbed which is a sheer violation of forest, irrigation, environmental laws,” he said.

Briefing journalists here on Tuesday, Riaz Mahsud said that he had taken action against a number of violators in the jurisdiction of Kaghan Development Authority and sent them behind bars for illegally constructed buildings. He said the condition of the Mansehra-Naran Road was a great impediment to promotion of tourism in the area and directed the deputy director NHA to repair and rehabilitate the highway. He said that no one would be spared who violated the law and damaged the environment. He said that during inspection of NHA rest-house at Naran it was noticed that it was constructed in a riverbed, which is the violation of forest, irrigation, and environmental laws.

The Commissioner Hazara instructed the NHA to issue notices to the encroachers while XEN irrigation was directed to submit his report about encroachments along River Kunhar within three days. The deputy commissioner Mansehra and assistant commissioner Balakot were ordered to take action against the illegal constructions. He said that during a field visit after attending the third meeting of the Board of Directors of Kaghan Development Authority at Battakundi, he along with board members visited the valley and inspected illegal constructions, encroachments on Mansehra Babusar Road along River Kunhar.