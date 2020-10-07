QWP flays govt for poor economy

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said that PTI government could not revive the economy despite seeking huge loans.

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial executive committee at Watan Kor here, he said it required an experienced economic team to turn the economy around, but this government lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing mess. “The country is lurching from one crisis to another. It shows that the economic managers of the government have failed to deliver,” he pointed out. Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government was shuffling the ministers but it was not the solution to the issues facing the country. Coming down hard on the government, he said the country stood isolated due to the flawed foreign policy of the rulers. The QWP leader said the people had become disenchanted with the government as they were exposed to a host of problems, but the rulers were least bothered to provide them any relief. “The people are now looking to the opposition parties to get rid of the government,” he said. Criticising the government for the unchecked inflation, he maintained that the price-hike coupled with unemployment had added to the woes of the have-nots. He added the prices of the essential food items, including sugar, ghee, flour and pulses had registered a sharp increase in recent months. “The less fortunate ones even cannot afford to arrange a two-time meal for their children,” he lamented. Sikandar Sherpao argued that the government was indulging in non-issues like attempting to reverse the 18th amendment, introduce the presidential form of government and do away with the provincial autonomy to divert the attention of the people. The meeting also passed a couple of resolutions that condemned threats to the life of QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, saying the government would be held accountable if anything happened to him. Another resolution expressed concern over the rising inflation, terming the rulers responsible for poor governance.

A separate resolution expressed resentment over the fresh wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts. The meeting endorsed the decision of the party head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao for becoming part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. In another resolution, the government was asked to honour the pledges with regard to the merger of the tribal districts.