Wed Oct 07, 2020
AFP
October 7, 2020

BD rocked by fresh protests over sexual assaults

World

AFP
October 7, 2020

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshis staged protests and scuffled with police for a second day on Tuesday as anger mounted over the latest instance of sexual violence towards women.

The protests in Dhaka and elsewhere erupted after video emerged showing several men stripping and attacking a woman from a disadvantaged community in the southern district of Noakhali. Before being taken down the clip was shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook, sparking outrage online in a country where activists say only a tiny percentage of sexual assault victims see justice.

The protests come after a week of growing outrage in neighbouring India against the alleged gang rape of an "untouchable" Dalit teenager by four higher-caste fellow villagers. Amnesty International in Bangladesh said the new "disturbing footage demonstrates the shocking violence that Bangladeshi women are routinely being subjected to", and called for a thorough and impartial investigation.

