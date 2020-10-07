Kyrgyzstan election result declared invalid after mass protests

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan’s electoral body said on Tuesday it was cancelling the results of a disputed parliamentary vote that plunged the Central Asian nation into violence and political chaos.

The ex-Soviet nation’s Central Electoral Commission said in a statement that it had "invalidated the election results" which saw parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbay Jeenbekov score big wins amid accusations of mass vote-buying campaigns.

The results sparked a tumultuous night of protests and clashes in the capital Bishkek, with protesters seizing government buildings and freeing high-profile politicians including ex-president Almazbek Atambayev.

The clashes left dozens injured, with more than 100 people seeking care in hospitals. A health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday that one of the injured had died -- a man wearing civilian clothes. The ministry had not yet identified the victim, she told AFP by telephone. The crisis -- reminiscent of revolutions that saw presidents toppled in 2005 and 2010 -- will be closely watched by Russia, which maintains a military base in the landlocked republic of 6.5 million, and neighbouring China.

Moscow’s embassy in Bishkek on Tuesday called for "a legal solution" to the crisis. "Ensuring the safety of citizens, internal stability should be a priority," it added. Opposition politicians including a former prime minister and several party leaders said they had formed a "coordination council" to restore stability and "return to the rule of law".

The council issued a statement criticising Jeenbekov for failing to honour a promise to provide equal conditions for the parties competing in the vote. Jeenbekov’s office has insisted the situation in the country is under his control, while the president accused "several political forces" of attempting to seize power.

"I ordered law enforcement agencies not to open fire or shed blood, so as not to endanger the life of a single citizen," Jeenbekov said. He said he had "suggested that the Central Election Commission carefully investigate the violations and, if necessary, annul the election results" that sparked the unrest.

Along with Atambayev -- a bitter rival of Jeenbekov -- two former prime ministers and two former lawmakers were released from jail, media reported.