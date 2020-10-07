Global watchdog confirms Novichok in Navalny samples

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: The global chemical weapons watchdog OPCW said on Tuesday that samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who claims he was poisoned by the Kremlin, contained a Novichok-type nerve agent.
The findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirm similar results by a military laboratory in Germany, where Navalny was treated in hospital, and labs in France and Sweden.
OPCW chief Fernando Arias "considered that these results constitute a matter of grave concern," the Hague-based watchdog said in a statement. They came as Navalny said in an interview that he hoped to return to Russia within months, while showing his trembling hands as evidence of the nerve damage he suffered.