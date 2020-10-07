Turkey blasts Canada’s suspension of weapons sales

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Tuesday slammed Canada’s decision to suspend arms exports to the country, accusing Ottawa of "double standards."

Canada’s announcement on Monday comes as it investigates the alleged use of Turkey’s military technologies in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. "We expect Canada to pursue a policy far from double standards and to act without influence from anti-Turkey circles in the country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"While Canada does not see harm in exporting arms to countries militarily involved in the Yemen crisis... and presents the sales as a contribution to regional security, there cannot be any other explanation for its prevention of arms exports to its Nato ally," it added.

Ottawa announced in October 2019 a freeze on the issuing of export permits for military shipments to Turkey, after its incursions against Kurdish militia forces in Syria deemed as "terrorists" by Ankara. It was lifted in May.