Pompeo slams China’s ‘malign activity’

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Tuesday of Beijing’s "malign activity in the region" as he met with key Asia-Pacific allies in Tokyo, presenting a united front against an increasingly assertive China.

The top US diplomat is meeting his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts on a trip that was scaled back after President Donald Trump and a raft of staff and advisers contracted coronavirus.

His first meeting was with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, in which they "discussed their shared concerns regarding the People’s Republic of China’s malign activity in the region," a US State Department official said.

The talks in Tokyo come with the United States, Australia and India all at loggerheads with Beijing -- leaving Japan in the delicate position of standing alongside its allies while attempting to preserve gradually improving ties with China.

Pompeo is the first senior US official to visit Japan since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office last month, and he said he was confident Tokyo and Washington were on the same page.