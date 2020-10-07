close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 7, 2020

Pompeo slams China’s ‘malign activity’

World

AFP
October 7, 2020

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Tuesday of Beijing’s "malign activity in the region" as he met with key Asia-Pacific allies in Tokyo, presenting a united front against an increasingly assertive China.

The top US diplomat is meeting his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts on a trip that was scaled back after President Donald Trump and a raft of staff and advisers contracted coronavirus.

His first meeting was with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, in which they "discussed their shared concerns regarding the People’s Republic of China’s malign activity in the region," a US State Department official said.

The talks in Tokyo come with the United States, Australia and India all at loggerheads with Beijing -- leaving Japan in the delicate position of standing alongside its allies while attempting to preserve gradually improving ties with China.

Pompeo is the first senior US official to visit Japan since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office last month, and he said he was confident Tokyo and Washington were on the same page.

Latest News

More From World