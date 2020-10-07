KU offers free education, fee concession to position holders

The University of Karachi has decided to offer free education and special discount to position holders of commerce, science, and arts disciplines of its affiliated colleges if they chose the University of Karachi for their higher education.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the varsity will provide free education to students who achieve the first position in the exams, while students with the second position will have to pay 25 per cent of the fee, and students bagging the third position will have to pay 50 per cent of the fee only.

The university is also offering various scholarships and a “Students Admission Fund” has been established to help out students who cannot apply to get admissions due to their financial problems.

The fund aims to provide them an opportunity to continue their higher studies, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing a ceremony arranged in honour of the position-holding students of the BCom (Regular) Annual Examination 2019 at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.