Teenage girl â€˜who stole motorbikes in guise of boyâ€™ held

The Mauripur police on Tuesday arrested a teenage girl who allegedly stole motorcyles in the city while disguising herself as a boy.

Police said the arrested girl had been identified as 18-year-old Binish who used to steal motorcycles along with her two accomplices 14-year-old Chohto and 20-year-old Basit who are yet to be arrested.

The girl is said to be a resident of Lyari and she practised boxing. She, however, denied the accusations and said that she did not steal any motorcycle but someone had given a stolen motorcycle to her. She said she was arrested because police recovered the stolen motorcycle from her possession.

Meanwhile, police claimed that the three-member gang used to snatch or steal motorcycles of new models and they were also looking for the dealers to whom the gang sold those motorcycles. The girl has been handed over to the women police.

Eight thieves held

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Tuesday carried out raids in different parts of the city and arrested eight suspects for stealing motorbikes.

The AVLC spokesman said the suspects were arrested during separate raids carried out in the Lyari, SITE Area and Gulberg localities of the city. Police also claimed to have impounded five stolen two-wheelers and seized a pistol.

The spokesman said the detainees are habitual motorbike lifters who used to sell the two-wheelersâ€™ parts to mechanics and scrap dealers, adding that they have been arrested for the first time, so they do not have any earlier criminal record.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Aftab Gulzar, Shahrukh Hanif, Shehbaz Kali, Faisal Shafi, Ghulam Rasool Abdul Rasheed (alias Bhola), Yasir Nasir, Mehboob Abdul Ghaffar (alias Ali) and Falak Sher Abdul Qadir.

The spokesman of the AVLC said the motorbikes impounded during the raids had been reported stolen at the Nabi Bakhsh, Brigade, Madina Colony and Azizabad police stations.