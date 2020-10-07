close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
October 7, 2020

99.86pc Inter students pass pre-engineering group exams

Karachi

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) Karachi on Tuesday announced the results of the 2020 higher secondary certificate (HSC) pre-engineering part-II annual examinations.

According to the gazette, the board had registered 32,653 candidates for the exams. Of the total aspirants, 32,606 were declared pass. The passing percentage was calculated at 99.86.

As no exams were conducted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has promoted the students to the next grades as per the promotion policy of the education department, under which the students received three per cent marks more than their last examinations.

