Former land secretary, another acquitted in land scam

An accountability court on Tuesday acquitted former Sindh secretary for land Ghulam Mustafa Phul and another accused, Abdul Malik Chandio, in a land scam, after the prosecution failed to prove the charges on them.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had accused Phul and Chandio of committing fraud and misrepresentation to encroach over 40 acres of government land in Gadap Town, which was already notified as a rural area and then selling it to citizens in 2008.

According to the prosecution, Chandio made a request to the chief minister for the lease of the Haji Malik Goth which was approved and the CM secretariat directed the revenue minister and the senior member of the Board of Revenue to process a summary to regularise the village.

The prosecution said Chandio purposely encroached on the government land admeasuring 43 acres and sold various plots, houses and shops to citizens without any rightful ownership. It said Phul processed a malafide summary to regularise the land under the Statement of Condition for Regularisation of Village that was not applicable to rural areas.

It said the summary sent to the CM by Phul was based on misrepresentation and concealment of facts as the necessary pre-requisite and procedures were not completed, despite information to this effect was already conveyed to him by the field officer.

It added that after the scam was unearthed by NAB, Phul issued another summary for the cancellation of regularisation of the land to escape punishment. The court had indicted both the accused in 2017 on the charge that they in collusion of each other committed various acts of commission and omission which resulted into heavy loss of Rs66.8 million to the national exchequer. During the trial, the anti-graft agency, however, could not prove the charge and the accountability court exonerated both the accused given lack of evidence.