Fire destroys garment factoryâ€™s warehouse

A fire broke out at a garment factoryâ€™s warehouse in Karachiâ€™s Shershah area on Tuesday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the warehouse falls in the limits of the SITE B Section police station. He said initially two fire tenders were sent to the fire site, however, given the intensity of the blaze, eight more fire tenders were dispatched to the location. The rescue officials had declared it a category three fire, he added.

Dense clouds of smoke hovering over the location were visible even in areas far from the fire site. Water tankers from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and fire tenders of the Karachi Port Trust were also called in.

The Rangers and the police attended the scene and all factory employees were taken out safely form its first floor. No loss of life was reported, however, two people sustained minor injuries.