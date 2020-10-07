51 eateries and markets, four schools sealed for violating SOPs

Another 28 restaurants, 23 markets and shops, and four schools have been sealed across Karachi over non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government to stop local transmission of the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The figures relating to the action taken on Monday that were released by the office of the city commissioner show that 14 restaurants were sealed in District Central, seven in District East, six in District South and one in District Malir. Three other restaurants were fined, while another 40 were issued with warnings.

Different district administrations carried out inspections of 121 markets and shops in their respective jurisdictions, following which 23 of them were sealed (nine in District South, eight in District East and six in District Central), 13 were fined and 47 were issued with warnings.

Four schools were also sealed in District South, while 16 others were issued with warnings: nine in District West, five in District Malir and two in District Korangi. Thirty-six wedding halls were inspected late on Monday night by different district administrations, following which 29 were issued with warnings, but none of them was sealed or fined for violating the SOPs.

Moreover, on the orders of the deputy commissioner of District East, 13 staff members of a wedding hall in the Shah Faisal Colony neighbourhood were screened for the virus.