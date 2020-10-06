close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

New three-tier lockdown planned for England

World

October 6, 2020

LONDON: A new three-tier lockdown is being planned for England, media reported, citing leaked government documents which revealed tougher measures that could be implemented locally or nationally if the government fails to get COVID-19 cases under control. The new lockdown would potentially entail harsher restrictions including the closure of pubs and a ban on all social contact outside household groups, the newspaper said.

