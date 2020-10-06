New three-tier lockdown planned for England

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A new three-tier lockdown is being planned for England, media reported, citing leaked government documents which revealed tougher measures that could be implemented locally or nationally if the government fails to get COVID-19 cases under control. The new lockdown would potentially entail harsher restrictions including the closure of pubs and a ban on all social contact outside household groups, the newspaper said.