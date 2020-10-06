Queen expresses support for mainstream media

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth gave a ringing endorsement of traditional media in a message to journalists on Monday, saying they were providing a vital public service during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when established newspapers and television channels are routinely vilified and accused of producing “fake news” by U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders, the 94-year-old monarch’s message was a rare tribute. “The COVID-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally,” she said in a message to members of Britain’s News Media Association. “As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital,” the queen wrote.