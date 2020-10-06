Rare gold coin of Ghori up for auction in London

LONDON: An extremely rare early 13th-century Islamic coin bearing the sole name of one of the forerunners of Muslim rule in India — Sultan Mu’izz al-Din Muhammad is — is going under the hammer in London on October 22 and is estimated to fetch between £2,00,000 and £3,00,000 (Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.84 crore. The pure gold coin was issued by Sultan Mu’izz al-Din Muhammad, also called Muhammad Ghori. Specially struck for presentation, the coin measures around 46mm (more than an inch and a half) and weighs a hefty 45g in pure gold. The reason it is expected to fetch such a high price is due to the fact that it is the only known example of one of these presentation coins to bear the sole name of one of the most famous Ghorid sultans – Mu’izz al-Din Muhammad bin Sam.