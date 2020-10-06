UAE resumes granting some work permits, entry permits for domestic workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has resumed granting work permits for foreigners employed by government and semi-government entities as well as entry permits for domestic workers, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a Twitter post on Monday. The UAE had in March suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.