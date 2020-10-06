close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Newsdesk
October 6, 2020

UAE resumes granting some work permits, entry permits for domestic workers

World

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has resumed granting work permits for foreigners employed by government and semi-government entities as well as entry permits for domestic workers, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a Twitter post on Monday. The UAE had in March suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

