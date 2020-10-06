Biden willing to debate Trump if it is safe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said on Monday he is willing to participate in next week’s scheduled debate with President Donald Trump if health experts say it would be safe. Donald Trump’s medical team is weighing whether the president
can leave the hospital later on Monday after being admitted last week for COVID-19.—