Indian woman travels over 800 km to file rape case in Nagpur

NAGPUR: A 22-year-old Nepalese woman travelled all the way from Lucknow to file a rape case in Nagpur in Maharashtra against a man, police said on Monday. Since the man warned her against approaching police in connection with the alleged offence that took place in the Uttar Pradesh capital, the woman fled from there and somehow managed to reach Nagpur, located over 800 km from Lucknow. She came to a friend here who helped her in lodging a zero FIR. A zero First Information Report (FIR) can be filed in any police station and it can be later transferred to the appropriate police station. As per the woman’s complaint, she came to India from Nepal in 2018 for a job. A friend introduced the victim to the accused, a Lucknow native who worked as software engineer in Dubai. The accused came to Lucknow from Dubai. He met the victim at a hotel, where he allegedly drugged her and raped her, the official said.