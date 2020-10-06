PDM announces final schedule of public meetings

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday gave final shape to its mass contact campaign announcing to hold first public meeting in Gujranwala on October 16.

The PDM Convener Ahsan Iqbal told media after chairing steering committee meeting of the PDM said the public meetings would also be held in four provincial capitals and Multan. The PDM meeting also named Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as Senior Vice President and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as Secretary General. Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party (ANP) will act as Movement’s Information Secretary.

Ahsan Iqbal told newsmen that Karachi would host the second public meeting on October 18. The day marks anniversary of Karsaz suicide on motorcade of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto which killed at least 100 PPP activists and injured many others. The PDM meeting decided to hold public meeting in Karachi on October 18 on request of the PPP leadership.

The public meeting which was scheduled to be held in Quetta on October 11, would be staged on 25th of this month. The PDM public meeting in Peshawar will be held on November 22 Multan will host the similar event on 30th of next month.

Ahsan Iqbal said the biggest public meeting will be held in Lahore on December 13 which would denounce legitimacy of the incumbent PTI government. “Finally a massive event will be held in Lahore after which the fake set-up will not be able to stand on its feet and people will announce to see supremacy of the Constitution,” he said. Ahsan Iqbal maintained that the PDM’s struggle was aimed at supremacy of Constitution and Parliament and for ouster of the selected government.

The PDM leader said the meeting also strongly condemned registration of FIR against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the government also damaged the Kashmir by naming the AJK prime minister in the case.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the objective behind struggle of the PDM was to provide relief to the masses who were suffering due to bad economic policies of the government. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the PDM a forum which truly represents the masses and their emotions and feeling. “If we do not raise voice of the suppressed people then it will be great injustice with them,” he said.