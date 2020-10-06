Ghani reaches Qatar to meet top leaders

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Qatar for a meeting with top leaders but will not meet the Taliban officials even as peace talks are under way in Doha, officials said on Monday.

Negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban that started last month are aimed at reduction in violence and a possible new power-sharing agreement. Violence, however, has not abated even as Afghan negotiators have been engaged in direct talks for the first time, says a UK-based international wire agency.

Scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in intensive clashes and suicide attacks have left dozens of civilians dead in recent weeks. On Monday, a suicide car bomber targeted the convoy of a provincial governor in eastern Afghanistan killing at least eight people and injuring 30, including children, government officials said.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the latest attack. Political analysts and diplomats in Kabul said Ghani’s trip was aimed at seeking Qatar’s support to convince the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire.

“Several meetings are planned to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar ties and mutual cooperation in various areas,” an aide to Ghani said, adding he would also meet the Afghan representatives who are holding talks with Taliban. “But it is clear that Ghani will not meet the Taliban officials, as there has been no reduction in violence.