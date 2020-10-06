close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Pemra, NCRC discuss public awareness on child rights

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and the National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) Monday discussed ways and means to creating public awareness on child rights’ issues.

In this connection, NCRC Chairperson Ms. Afshan Tehseen called on, Pemra chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig and discussed the role of media on raising public awareness and to sensitise public on the sensitive issue of protection of child rights.

