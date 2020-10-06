KP CM, CPECA chairman to inaugurate Rashakai Economic Zone soon

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa have agreed to inaugurate Rashakai Economic Zone as soon as possible.

According to a media report KP chief minister had a meeting with CPECA chairman to discuss CPEC projects. Preparations for the 10th JCC meeting of CPEC and the proposed development plans of the province for the meeting were discussed.

During the meeting consultations were held regarding energy road infrastructure agriculture industry tourism and social sector projects and it was agreed to inaugurate Rashakai Economic Zone at the earliest.

CM and his team reviewed all projects and discussed future projects to be included in upcoming JCC to be processed prepared for next year. Must commend excellent homework&keenness by the KP team. cpec cpecmakingprogres, Asim Saleem Bajwa tweeted after meeting with the KP CM Mahmood Khan on Monday.

“In Peshawar today discussing future projects. I recall the dark days of terrorism in & around the city few years back it was Pak Army together with people of this area who eliminated savage terrorists&cleansed the area for us to propel this region to development to its potential, Asim Saleem Bajwa tweeted.