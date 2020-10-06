Sedition case: Modi must be feeling elated, says AJK PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Reacting to his nomination in a sedition and treason case, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said Monday the case must have pleased Indian PM Narendra Modi.
In his tweet, Haider said: “Indian PM Narendra Modi must be feeling elated because almost entire Pakistan has become his "agent" - thanks to the small-minded bigots who've least realisation of the repercussions of their parish-pump & hate-filled politics. As an anti-India Kashmiri, I’m worried about my future now.”