Wheat price touches Rs2400 per 40kg first time in history

ISLAMABAD: The price of local wheat reached to Rs2400 per 40kg first in the history of the country. Last December the country had faced severe situation when the wheat had been sold at the rate of Rs2000 per 40kg. But the price of the country’s wheat touched to Rs2400 per 40kg on October 5 before the advent of December. All Pakistan Flour Association has demanded the federal and provincial governments to immediately announce official purchase price of wheat as harvesting of wheat had started in Sindh and same would start in Punjab in November.