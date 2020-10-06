Religious leaders term sedition case act of frustration

LAHORE: Religious leaders have termed the lodging of a sedition case against the entire PML-N leadership including Nawaz Sharif a display of extreme frustration by the PTI government and establishment which would prove disastrous by helping out the enemies at this crucial juncture of the country’s history.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmad said the treason case registered by an unknown person exposed many things about the present set-up headed by the PTI, including those who installed the PTI government into power. Talking to The News, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed ignorance about the case and proved the case of opposition parties that Imran is mere a puppet of the establishment and is totally powerless. He said all through the history, the nationalist leaders of Balochistan, KP and Sindh were dubbed as traitors and Indian agents. But this sedition case proves that now the Punjabi nationalist leaders are also traitors and working for Indian interests.

Most importantly, by booking Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the treason case, the government has performed the most wanted task of the Modi government of India, he said, adding that Narendra Modi would be the happiest person on earth today.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith President Senator Prof Sajid Mir said the lodging of a treason case against the three times prime minister displayed the height of political victimization and showed total confusion among the ranks of the establishment and government. He asked why the sedition cases were not made against those who tore away the constitution of Pakistan, took the governments hostage and manipulated the entire system, especially the electoral system to install puppets in the government. He said democracy has always been suspended in the country but now it has become hostage in the hands of hidden powers. Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim while addressing a press conference condemned the sedition cases against political opponents of the PTI government, saying that the move would adversely affect the already tainted image of the ruling party.

He warned the PTI against pushing the political situation to a dead end, saying that if any damage is caused to the country or democracy, its responsibility would rest on the shoulders of the PTI and Imran Khan. He emphasized the need to start an across-the-board accountability drive against the corrupt who looted the country for decades.