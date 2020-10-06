Govt employees to attend protest on 15th

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Criticising the rulers for what they called anti-people policies, Central leadership of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) and Employees Coordination Union on Monday asked the workers to participate in a protest march on October 15 at Islamabad to compel the government to fulfill their demands.

At a meeting, the chairman of All Pakistan Coordination Employees Union Muhammad Aslam Khan, president of APCA Muhammad Sareer Khan, president Apca Peshawar Zafar Ali Khaksar, and others criticised the government for what they called exploitation of workers.

They said that on October 15, a grand march would prove decisive for the protection of rights of the government departments’ employees. They criticised the government over the reports regarding working on forced pension retirement of employees and abolition of annual increment.