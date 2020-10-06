close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Two brothers die in road accident

LALAMUSA: Two brothers died in a road accident on Monday. Abdul Rehman and his brother Ehsan were travelling on a motorcycle towards Jhelum when a vehicle hit them on GT Road near Al-Ghani Petroleum, leaving them dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist Mujtaba, who sustained critical injuries in an accident some days ago, died at hospital. Dengue awareness week: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Monday said dengue awareness week will be observed in the district till October 10. Addressing a meeting regarding anti-dengue measures, the DC said all departments will run a comprehensive anti-dengue awareness campaign to spread awareness among the citizens regarding dengue.

