close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 6, 2020

Girl suffers burns in acid attack

Top Story

A
APP
October 6, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: A teenaged girl suffered burns after some accused threw acid on her at Sheher Sultan area in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh. According to a police spokesman, the accused tortured the girl and her father over a dispute and then threw acid on the girl causing severe burns. The injured girl is shifted to hospital. Sheher Sultan police have registered case against the accused.

Latest News

More From Top Story