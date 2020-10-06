Girl suffers burns in acid attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: A teenaged girl suffered burns after some accused threw acid on her at Sheher Sultan area in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh. According to a police spokesman, the accused tortured the girl and her father over a dispute and then threw acid on the girl causing severe burns. The injured girl is shifted to hospital. Sheher Sultan police have registered case against the accused.