Interior minister meets Buzdar: Law violators to face crackdown

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the government would go to every extent to ensure the rule of law. The CM was talking to Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi. They condemned nefarious attempts to malign the state institutions. The meeting decided indiscriminate crackdown on violators of law.