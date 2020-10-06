Dr Waqar Masood appointed SAPM on Revenue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed former secretary finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan as Special Assistant to PM on Revenue with the status of minister of state. The government did not prefer to take a decision on fate of appointing permanent chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) despite lapse of three months as the incumbent Chairman Javed Ghani was given acting charge of FBR on July 03 for three months or till the appointment of permanent FBR chairman. The fate of acting FBR chairman still hangs in balance, but the government has preferred to appoint SAPM on revenue with the status of minister of state. According to a notification, the prime minister in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business 1973 read with serial No. IA of Schedule V-A of the said rules has been pleased to appoint Dr Waqar Masood Khan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue with the status of minister of state with immediate effect.

In the past few months, Dr Waqar Masood assisted the Ministry of Finance in different informal capacities and recently he was made in-charge of a high-powered committee working to place targeted subsidies mechanism for different sectors of the national economy.