Repeated anti-polio campaigns being carried out to completely root out disease

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Monday inaugurated special anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to kids at general bus stand.

Talking to reporters, the commissioner said some 2,513,335 children under 5 years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the division during the ongoing special anti-polio drive which will continue till October 9 and some 6,079 teams are performing duty in this regard. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali also accompanied the commissioner. The commissioner also monitored the performance of static teams.

CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, SRTA Zameer Hussain, Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion. The commissioner went inside buses and checked finger marking by the anti-polio teams and confirmed from parents whether their kids have been vaccinated. They also checked the presence of anti-polio teams at different points besides checked the record. They said repeated anti-polio campaigns were being carried out to completely root out the chance of polio virus. The commissioner urged parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign for complete eradication of polio virus in the country.

He directed the health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the 100 percent target. The DC directed that anti-polio teams should be present on static points at passengers transport stands, busiest intersections, markets, hospitals, dispensaries, motorway, railway station, recreational places and other sites.

He said strict monitoring would be carried out to the campaign and no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign of anti-polio in the whole district. The DC said 1.382 million children would be administered anti-polio drops by 3,323 teams.

DC VISITS SITE TO ESTABLISH PARK: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited a site in connection with the establishment of green belt and park in association with an industrial group near Kamalpur Interchange.

Sadr Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Maqbool and the industrial group’s director Farrukh Zaman were also present on the occasion. The DC lasuded the support of the insdustroial group for the renovation and rehabilitation of the green belt and the park. The DC said the establishment of the park at this place would provide quality facilities to the people for sightseeing and recreation.

He said the district administration is striving to provide a conducive environment to citizens. In this regard, the support from the philanthropists is a welcome step and their patronage and encouragement will be continued. He directed the AC Sadr for completing departmental work as early as possible.

AC INSPECTS OPERATION AGAINST SQUATTERS: City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Ayub Bukhari Monday supervised the operation to retrieve green belts from squatters near Kabutranwala Chowk, Ghulam Muhammadabad on Narwala Road. The green belts area was retrieved as it was occupied by various businessmen and shopkeepers, who had established parking lots and other structures. The city administration demolished illegal structures. On the occasion, the AC said operation against encroachments is underway and government lands are being evacuated from the squatters.

He said two-km long green belt area would be vacated and handed over to PHA where the green belt would be restored by planting trees.

New power connection thru web portal: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to receive applications for new electricity connections through its web portal. A spokesman of the company said on Monday that Fesco has introduced "new connection application portal" to facilitate people. Anyone can submit application for new power connection online without visiting Fesco offices. The official stated that training of all technical officers, technical assistants, head draftsmen, tracers and computer operators was initiated after which they will be deputed to handle new connection application portal.

The applicant will submit the application for new connection through this portal and he/she could see status of the application from this site, he added.